from Paola Caruso

Data for Monday 13 December. The positivity rate was 4% with 313,536 swabs. Admissions: +254. Intensive care: +27

I am 12.712

the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 19,215, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5,238,221

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 98

(yesterday there were 66), for a total of 134,929 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 4,812,535 And 6,726 those that came out of the Covid nightmare today (8,151 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 290,757, equal to +5.880 compared to yesterday (+10.995 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 313.536, or 188,279 less than yesterday when it was 501,815. While the 4% positivity rate (the approximation of 4.05%); yesterday it was 3.8%. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. It happens every Monday, due to a smaller number of tampons (they are those processed on Sunday): the curve touches the minimum point of its weekly swing. But the trend remains on the rise and can be seen from the comparison with last Monday (December 6) – the same day of the week – when they were registered +9,503 cases with a rate of 3.1%: today, in fact, there are more new infections than that day, with a higher percentage (4% versus 3.1%).

According to the physicist Giorgio Sestili, the (growing) curve is slowing its course. In the space of a month and a half, the trend went from exponential to linear, with a weekly increase in cases which in the last 14 days went from + 25% to + 15%, explains Sestili.

The health system The increase in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +254 (yesterday +158), for a total of 6,951 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +27 (yesterday +11) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 856, with 60 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 54).

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 966.856: +1.339 cases (yesterday +3.278)

Veneto 554.117: +2.096 cases (yesterday +3.271)

Campania 506.285: +992 cases (yesterday +1.531)

Emilia Romagna 476.413: +1.828 cases (yesterday +1.973)

Lazio 444.354: +1.470 cases (yesterday +1.965)

Piedmont 414.941: +1.227 cases (yesterday +1.206)

Sicily 334.608: +782 cases (yesterday +1.028)

Tuscany 310,545: +703 cases (yesterday +831)

Puglia 283.724: +228 cases (yesterday +436)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 139.414: +406 cases (yesterday +703)

Marche 129.404: +227 cases (yesterday +595)

Liguria 129,091: +487 cases (yesterday +512)

Calabria 97.308: +189 cases (yesterday +453)

PA Bolzano 93.975: +222 cases (yesterday +398)

Abruzzo 90.955: +89 cases (yesterday +333)

Sardinia 80,898: +200 cases (yesterday +144)

Umbria 69.323: +126 cases (yesterday +157)

PA Trento 54.534: +82 cases (yesterday +215)

Basilicata 32.256: +15 cases (yesterday +87)

Molise 15,379: 0 cases (yesterday +16)

Valle d’Aosta 13,841: +4 cases (yesterday +83)

Deaths region by region The figure provided below, and broken down by region, is that of the total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The variation indicates the number of new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. Lombardy 34,599: +23 deaths (yesterday +10)

Veneto 12,065: +10 deaths (yesterday +5)

Campania 8,298: +7 deaths (yesterday +2)

Emilia Romagna 13.916: +9 deaths (yesterday +14)

Lazio 9.081: +8 deaths (yesterday +3)

Piedmont 11.922: +6 deaths (no new deaths yesterday)

Sicily 7,287: +5 deaths (yesterday +6)

Tuscany 7,458: +4 deaths (yesterday +5)

Puglia 6,919: +5 deaths (yesterday +1)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 4,078: +8 deaths (yesterday +7)

Marche 3.172: +1 death (yesterday +1)

Liguria 4,496: +2 deaths (yesterday +5)

Calabria 1,531: ​​+4 deaths (yesterday +3)

PA Bolzano 1,274: +5 deaths (yesterday +1)

Abruzzo 2,609: No new deaths for the second day in a row

Sardinia 1,710: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

Umbria 1,496: no new deaths (yesterday +1)

PA Trento 1,401: +1 death (yesterday +1)

Basilicata 627: no new deaths since 30 November

Molise 507: no new deaths for the third day in a row

Valle d’Aosta 483: no new deaths for the second day in a row

Here all the bulletins of 2021, here those of 2020. Here the news of the day.

The Abruzzo region reports that one case has been eliminated from the total of positives as it is a duplicate.

The Campania region announces that 2 of the deaths registered today date back to 09 and 10 December 2021.

The Public Administration of Bolzano announces that of the 222 new positives, 2 derive from antigen tests confirmed by molecular test and that 2 patients positive to the antigen test but not confirmed by molecular test have been eliminated.

The Sicily region announces that the deaths reported today refer to the following groups: N. 2 on 12/12/21 – N. 2 on 11/12/21 – N. 1 on 10/12/21.

The Valle D’Aosta region reports that 4 cases have been eliminated from the total of positives as they have been transferred to another Region and that one case has been eliminated from the healed because within 24 hours it re-positivized.

The Veneto region announces that some cases confirmed by antigen tests having been subsequently confirmed by molecular tests have been reclassified among the latter.

