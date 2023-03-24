“Every year in Italy about 65,000 people die due to lack or delays in the first intervention. Only for suffocation, in Europe 500 children lose their lives a year, in Italy one every 10 dayswith 1,000 annual hospitalizations linked to these accidents”. Thus Marco Squicciarini, professor of Consulcesi and medical coordinator of the Blsd training activity of the Ministry of Health, who adds: “In over half of the cases there is an adult not prepared to intervene with unblocking manoeuvres”.

“The young newly graduated doctors who try to enter the working sector – says the expert and trainer in cardiopulmonary resuscitation – are immediately asked for the blsd certificate as the first document to start working. And yet, they are the same people who come out of a system that currently does not provide for these training courses, not even in most cases in extracurricular plans and often does not recognize the external credits of those who have obtained the certification through the national 118″. From here, according to the expert, the need to fill this gap also with CME courses like the one recently launched with Consult by title ‘Blsd and unblocking: prevention and first aid from the newborn to the frail elderly’a course structured in 34 hours which offers 5 credits – reports a note – useful for meeting any training debits.

“From caregivers of the elderly to parents up to the health professional – highlights Squicciarini – the awareness of having to know how to act promptly in emergency situations such as cardiac arrest or suffocation is spreading”. Looking in particular at the elderly and children, the expert reiterates “the importance of a good knowledge of the BLSD for any type of assistance through the personnel in charge of nutrition, who are faced with neurological pathologies every day, the management and the treatment of swallowing disorders such as dysphagia, which are certainly subjects more exposed to episodes of airway obstruction”.

An important step forward in Italy in terms of emergency intervention in the event of sudden cardiac arrest – continues the note – is represented by law 116 of 2021. “The Government – concludes the expert – has started an important distribution of defibrillators and by 2025 the entire public sector should be equipped with these and trained personnel, while the obligation will also be extended to private individuals from 2025, as is the case in many countries in Europe. But it is essential to work to fill the lack of this knowledge, starting primarily with doctors and health professionals, who in turn can help prepare parents and caregivers for emergency management”.