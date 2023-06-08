In Istra, they said goodbye to Guards Colonel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, regiment commander Vladimir Kuznetsov, who died heroically on June 5 while repelling an attack by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Belgorod.

The funeral ceremony took place in the Resurrection Cathedral of the New Jerusalem Monastery, Kuznetsov was buried on the Alley of Heroes of the New Istra cemetery near the village of Andreevskoye.

“Blessed memory of our hero Vladimir Viktorovich – a man whom our entire team knew, who from the first day took care of those who were nearby,” said the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov.

Addressing the widow of Kuznetsov, the head of the urban district of Istra Tatiana Vitusheva, the head of the region noted that her husband was a real commander and a man of great soul. Including thanks to him, it was possible to transfer the necessary help to the fighters.

“And today, on this difficult day of mourning, I have the honor, on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, to convey to you, dear Tatyana Semyonovna, the Order of Courage to Vladimir Viktorovich,” Vorobyov added.

Kuznetsov went from a cadet to the commander of a motorized rifle regiment, was a member of the CTO in Chechnya. Since 2022, he worked in the administration of the Istra city district and was called up for military service after being mobilized to a military unit as a unit commander.

He was a holder of the Order of Military Merit, was awarded the Suvorov Medal and the Zhukov Medal.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian forces.