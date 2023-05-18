After the Euro-derby without DigitalBits, the club is studying a multi-year agreement with an airline or with a brand in the world of tourism that has a foundation because UEFA prevents the inclusion of a commercial brand just for one match. Contacts intensified, but times are tight

Inter played the semi-final of the Champions League with a “clean” shirt, i.e. without the sponsor DigitalBits which was removed on April 28 given that Al Burgio’s company had defaulted for some time (25.5 million not paid). The final in Istanbul on 10 June, on the other hand, could be played by the Zhang family’s team with a brand on the chest. It’s a possibility that Viale della Liberazione is seriously taking into consideration, even if there are restrictions from UEFA that you have to deal with.

A FOUNDATION — In fact, they prevent Nyon from putting a commercial brand on the shirt, on the occasion of the last act of the Champions League final, but not a blessing foundation. To understand if “Inter Campus” could be used (but it seems not), which is not a foundation, but a special project of Inter Futura srl. The path that the Viale della Liberazione club could take is to put the name of the next sponsor’s charitable foundation on the shirt, if the new brand is identified shortly and has such a foundation. Contacts in this context have recently been intensified, but time is running out. See also Porsche Supercup: ten Voorde conquers Monte Carlo

APPLY — In recent weeks, several large companies have been approached as main sponsors of Inter. There was mainly talk of airlines or brands linked to tourism from Middle Eastern countries. The basic condition would naturally be to sign a multi-year agreement for significant sums. In Istanbul maybe the name of the foundation would appear on the shirt in the future… who knows.

May 17, 2023 (change May 17, 2023 | 23:36)

