An the end of a trial that has been the subject of international criticism, a Turkish court has sentenced cultural promoter Osman Kavala to aggravated life imprisonment. The court in Istanbul on Monday found Kavala guilty of attempted coup in connection with the 2013 Gezi protests. He has been in custody since November 2017. The courtroom reacted immediately to the decision with boos and loud protests. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

The case brought sharp international criticism to Turkey. For this reason, the country is threatened with expulsion from the Council of Europe. The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) had already ordered the release of the human rights activist in 2019 and classified the detention as politically motivated. At the end of 2021, a diplomatic scandal broke out after ten ambassadors in Turkey – including the German one – had written in a letter demanding the release of Kavala. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saw this as inadmissible interference and threatened the diplomats with expulsion.

An Istanbul court ruled on Monday that Osman Kavala will remain in prison despite the threat of sanctions by the Council of Europe. The businessman and cultural promoter has been in Silivri’s high-security prison since 2017.

In the proceedings, Kavala was accused of an attempted coup in connection with the 2013 Gezi protests and “political and military espionage” in connection with the 2016 coup attempt. He was acquitted of the espionage charge. He had always denied all allegations against himself, calling them “conspiracy theories” and seeing himself as a victim of political instrumentalization by the government.

In the past, Erdogan had publicly referred to Kavala as the backer of the Gezi protests and the financier of terrorism. Kavala’s lawyers had criticized the inadmissible interference in ongoing court proceedings. The government defends itself against such allegations by referring to the independence of the Turkish judiciary.





