US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy challenged the White House during an official visit to Israel, vowing to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington if President Joe Biden does not. The White House affirmed that there will be a meeting with the president “at some point”, however, there is still nothing concrete on the agenda.

An uncomfortable visit. Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the United States House of Representatives, spoke before the Israeli Parliament at a time of tense relations between the Israeli government and the Joe Biden Administration, which has not yet made the State invitation to the Israeli prime minister. , Benjamin Netanyahu.

McCarthy and Netanyahu praised the US’s bipartisan support for Israel on the 75th anniversary of its creation. But many critics point to McCarthy’s visit to Parliament as a challenge to Biden.

The Republican is the second speaker of the House of Representatives to address the Knesset, as the Israeli Parliament is known, after Newt Gingrich in 1998.

There the American leader was received with a standing ovation. “I hope the White House invites the prime minister to a meeting, especially for the 75th anniversary of Israel,” McCarthy said. Biden’s office had assured that he did not intend to invite Netanyahu to Washington any time soon.

According to McCarthy, if the invitation by the White House did not materialize, he himself would extend it to Netanyahu to hold bipartisan meetings in the House of Representatives.

“Israeli leaders have a long tradition of visiting Washington. President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu have known each other for a long, long time. I hope the prime minister visits us at some point,” reacted the national security spokesman for the White House, John Kirby.

Netanyahu faces deep social polarization in Israel as a result of a controversial judicial reform promoted by his government, considered one of the most right-wing in the history of the Jewish state.

According to detractors, if the reform is approved, it would give greater power to the Executive to the detriment of Justice, and it has its Western allies, including the United States, worried.

Internally, the opposition to the reform has generated the largest protests in Israel’s modern history, since a large part of society considers it undemocratic.

This internal crisis facing Netanyahu is believed to have been the reason why the invitation to Washington did not come. In 2015, Netanyahu spoke in front of the US Congress at an invitation from Republicans, without consulting Democrats or then-President Barack Obama, breaking a longstanding custom.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, in front of flags on the left, and his Israeli counterpart, Speaker of the Knesset, Amir Ohana, in front of flags on the right, attend a bilateral meeting in the Knesset, The Parliament of Israel, in Jerusalem, Israel, on Sunday, April 30, 2023. ©Amir Cohen/AP

“Serious damage” to US-Israel ties

“Only Israel can decide what it wants to do. In a democracy, you want checks, balances and a separation of powers… but we let you decide on that,” McCarthy told a news conference in Jerusalem.

Massive demonstrations against the reform led Netanyahu to suspend, for now, the legislative procedures from the end of March and begin negotiations with the opposition.

One of the most controversial points of the reform is the judge selection law, which gives the government almost total power over the committee that nominates them, while reducing the ability of the Supreme Court to annul legislation.

The American assured that his country “appreciates its unbreakable bond” with Israel and promised to strengthen security financing. In addition, he assured that countries must “remain firm” in their commitment “that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Thank you to my long-time friend, @netanyahufor your hospitality. The world is a better place when America and Israel work together, and I look forward to what our countries will accomplish in our next 75 years of partnership. pic.twitter.com/ExdeYKlCDp —Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 1, 2023



For his part, the opposition leader, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, assured that the friendship between the United States and Israel is based on “common values, such as democracy, the separation of powers and the rule of law.” He also stated that he will promote Israel to be “a place with freedom of expression and religion, protection of minorities, a free press, a strong and independent judicial system.”

For Eytan Gilboa, an expert on relations between the United States and Israel, there is “serious damage” in Israel’s ties with Washington, and that Netanyahu himself “broke the bipartisanship” that surrounds Israel.

“Netanyahu thinks that if McCarthy comes here, he will put pressure on the White House to invite him,” Gilboa said.

“Republicans dispute who is the greatest defender of Israel,” he added.

The expert affirmed that another sensitive point at this moment is the snub of the White House against Israel, whose controversial reform drowns the Likud party in public opinion polls.

The other challenges on Netanyahu’s agenda

In the coming weeks, Netanyahu faces other challenges, such as the approval of a budget at a difficult time for the economy and high inflation. A measure on which the continuity of his Government depends.

Also in July is a court deadline requiring the government to legislate a military conscription law on the near-total exemptions enjoyed by members of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community.

The rule would allow ultra-Orthodox men, instead of compulsorily serving in the Army — like most secular Jews — could study religious texts. Some experts say this system keeps the growing community cloistered and does not encourage their integration into the workforce.

Netanyahu is on trial for corruption, and his allies believe that judicial review is necessary to rein in a legal system that regularly intervenes and disempowers elected politicians. But critics say the reform would hit Israel’s system of checks and balances, as well as its democratic foundations.

