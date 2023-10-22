Tribu of Nova was the first time that one of the world’s most famous psychedelic trance (or psytrance) festivals took place in Israel. It turned out to be the worst terrorist attack in the country. For fans of psytrance music, the time has come for therapy to prevent post-traumatic stress disorders.

“It was the most incredible minute of my life. All my friends were there. The sky was beautiful. The birds were beautiful. The music… everything was incredible. I felt like the whole world had found salvation. And then it happened. “That’s what makes it horrible. Because it was the most beautiful moment.”

Einat Haimovich hears many stories like this. Too many. Since the October 7 attacks perpetrated by Hamas in Israel, the psychologist and clinical social worker listens to the survivors of the Tribu of Nova festival.

Around 260 people were killed and several dozen kidnapped, of the approximately 3,500 who came from all over the world to celebrate the “free love and free spirit, preservation of the environment and natural values” defended by the festival. “Many told me that it was the best party they had ever participated in,” says the woman, who was going to Greece that day to celebrate her 50th birthday. “At dawn, (there were) beauty, friendship and love. In a minute, darkness entered our lives,” she says.

Einat Haimovich opened a shelter for survivors so they could anchor themselves in reality. © Assiya Hamza / France 24

After the attack, with his partner Iftach Shahar, they created a place to welcome people who like psychedelic trance music, although initially that was not their goal. “This site was going to be dedicated to the teaching of the Dhamma (Buddha doctrine, editor’s note) and meditation, continues Iftach. When we understood the situation in Israel, we decided to open it especially for people who have returned from the festival. But we are open to everyone. We don’t make selections. Whoever feels the need to talk and receive a big hug, we are here to hug them. And you don’t necessarily have to talk. I just have to be with them, cry with them or maybe laugh.”

The house, located in a moshav, a type of agricultural cooperative village south of Tel Aviv, was prepared in less than ten days. The installation is simple but cozy: a large covered wooden terrace, collected furniture, an open kitchen and, behind, a room entirely dedicated to meditation. All in the relaxing atmosphere of the metallic tinkling of wind chimes.

“Hippies at heart”

“I think the trance community was born after the first Intifada (1987-1993), says Einat. “After that, we all felt the need to contribute our free spirit, our love, the idea of ​​peace, we went to war and Most of us had been in the Army, we were all hippies at heart.

Since then, psychedelic trance culture has been massive in Israel. Tribe of Nova was the first Israeli edition of the Brazilian Universo Paralello festival, one of the best known in the world. It became the worst attack in Israel’s history.

Iftar Shahar has suffered from post-traumatic syndrome for 25 years. © Assiya Hamza France 24

Aside from volunteers, the place is currently desperately empty. The day before, the opening day, only six people came. “People don’t know this place yet,” says Iftach Shahar, “I think next week they will start coming.”

Like many Israeli therapists, Einat began talking to victims.

“That’s when they sent us their names. We called them and started talking to them. To help them with the trauma, we tried to calm them down by breathing, talking about fear, guilt, about everything they experienced during this horrible day,” explains the psychologist, specifying that her nightmares had lasted in some cases up to 12 hours.

It became clear very quickly that the victims needed a place. “Not for therapy, but just to be together, to sit, to eat something, to drink coffee, to paint, to play music, to go back to their lives, to what they knew about themselves, before.” However, this is not about talking about therapy. “The idea is that people who need it go to long-term therapy and can come simply to be here,” insists Einat.

Such Weiss Sade uses the ocean tambour, on October 19, 2023. © Assiya Hamza France 24

Each day, between five and ten people, all volunteers, will take turns welcoming you. Each one with their own tools and techniques. Tal Weiss Sade defines himself as a dance therapist. “My point of view is always that of the body,” she explains, kneeling in the meditation room. “In case of trauma, the body speaks quickly and we need a lot, a lot of grounding. I use bowls, Tibetan drums, the sea drum, cushions filled with sand that I place on the body. The touch is very soft, very relaxing. This helps reduce the level of anxiety,” he says.

The Tibetan bowls were installed in the meditation room on October 19, 2023. © Assiya Hamza France 24

Tal admits that helping survivors allows him to breathe a little. Get out of the four walls of her house where she is locked up with her daughters. “That’s the beautiful thing about Israel. The civilians and the communities are incredible,” praises Einat. “One minute, everyone volunteers to do something. Even if the country doesn’t really work, the people are wonderful. There is a kind of “Free Love.” Everyone gives and that’s what brings us here. “We are hopeful that something good will happen in Israel after this terrible thing.”

Post-traumatic syndrome. This is the evil that Iftach wants to protect festival goers from. “Do you know the series Fauda (Israeli series about a special forces unit trained to mix with the Arab population, editor’s note)?” he says, as an illustration of his own experiences, since Israel is a country where the service mandatory military service and leaves mental consequences for some people. “I was in the streets of Gaza. The fighting was very hard at that time. Nine men from my unit died and with my friends from the unit we killed hundreds of people,” he recalls, in a wave of emotion. I left the Army with a very strong post-traumatic syndrome. “It took me 25 years to understand how to manage it.”

Saved by psychedelic therapies

25 years of wandering. From alcohol and drugs. “After a while, I realized that I either chose death or I chose life. Buddhism, meditation, working with psychedelics and medicine came into play. And little by little, very slowly, I began to touch on my traumas and to process them. Today I can say “I’m fine, but I’m not cured.”

Below, the veteran recounts his first psychedelic session. Suffering from severe depression, he took ten grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, whereas today he only needs two grams to have the same effect. In a vision caused by the consumption of these substances, Iftach sees himself in a crib, aged one and a half. “I was crying and crying and no one came to me. As I looked at the baby, I realized I felt the same thing. It was depression. I took this baby in my arms and told him that everything would be okay and that I was sorry. The next day “I woke up without depression. It was like a miracle.”

He then began working with other psychedelics and was able to resolve trauma related to his time in the Army. “One day I froze and people got hurt. I spent all those years drinking, doing drugs and running away because I forgot about that situation.” Iftach, considered 60% disabled by the Israeli Army due to post-traumatic syndrome, admits to having had a difficult time since the attacks. “I wanted to build this whole place for people I know who are going to go through hell.”

Iftach is convinced that many survivors of the attack are in the limbo he found himself in 25 years ago. “They’re sitting at home smoking weed like crazy, or maybe trying to work themselves on psychedelics, which is really bad because you need people who know how to work and will be with you along the journey.”

But Einat warns that no psychedelic therapy will be used. “It’s not legal,” she says. The psychologist also remembers that many festival attendees were drugged when the attacks began. Sometimes even in a phase of ecstasy.

“Some of them ran, they hid, they helped other people hide, they didn’t move for six hours. They found the strength, in the most terrible minutes of their lives, to talk to their mother and say ‘thank you, I love you.’ It’s amazing to hear their stories,” he says.

Can trance culture, so deeply rooted for decades in Israel, survive such trauma? Einat doesn’t hesitate for a second. “In these holidays, in these festivals, we think that we are one. People have died and we must continue with the legacy they left us. It is the legacy of love and peace. We are the army of peace.”

