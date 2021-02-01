Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a funeral procession for Rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik in Jerusalem on January 31, 2021. (MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)

The images are astounding. As the streets of Israeli cities are deserted due to containment, a huge, compact crowd of men was seen in Jerusalem. Between 10,000 and 20,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered Sunday, January 31 at midday, according to estimates by the Israeli press. We clearly distinguish on the pictures that a large number of them do not wear masks. All, in traditional black clothes, wanted to pay homage to one of the most famous figures of their community, originally from Belarus and survivor of the Holocaust, Rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik, who died the day before at the age of 99.

The rabbi died of Covid-19 after several weeks of illness. The crowd therefore pressed against the funeral vehicle and accompanied it from the rabbi’s home in the Sanhedria neighborhood to the Givat Shaul cemetery. All in ultra tight rows, a bit like a crowd coming out of a football stadium. No safety distance. The police did nothing or could do nothing. What is more, the same scene happened again, a little later Sunday evening, with a little less magnitude anyway, for the funeral of another rabbi.

All this is happening at a time when Israel is therefore in full containment and also in the middle of the vaccination campaign. Israel is the most advanced country in the world for vaccination. In any case for that of the Israelis, it is another thing for the Palestinians. A third of the Israeli population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. But the confinement, put in place on December 27, was once again extended Sunday evening at least until Friday February 5 inclusive.

Contamination figures remain very bad in the country. There are 6,000 new cases a day, one of the highest infection rates in the world right now. The virus is mainly spread among ultra-Orthodox Jews. They account for 11% of the population, but for 40% of new cases. Many refuse to close their schools or synagogues. There is little doubt that gatherings like those on Sunday will act like clusters, super hotbeds of contamination.

There are chain consequences, it causes political turmoil. It is embarrassing for Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, with less than two months of new elections in Israel, scheduled for March 23. Benyamin Netanyahu is indeed allied with ultra-Orthodox parties. All his rivals denounce the tolerance of the public authorities vis-à-vis gatherings like those on Sunday. In theory, only 20 people can attend a funeral in Israel at this time. For Gideon Saar, for example, “These images prove it, Netanyahu gave up on enforcing the law for political reasons”. He spares his allies. Same tone at Benny Gantz : “Either everything is closed for everyone or everything is open for everyone, but you cannot have millions of families locked in their homes, and at the same time thousands of ultra-Orthodox gathered outside in droves.” Several parties could therefore consider no longer making an alliance with the ultra-Orthodox. If so, Netanyahu, who is also being sued, may no longer be able to form a coalition of sufficient size to govern.