IDF ignored intelligence report about possible Hamas attack due to sexism

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has ignored reports of a possible attack by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas due to sexism and ageism. One version of the failure on the day of the Hamas attack, October 7, was voiced by Israeli soldiers.

According to their information, one of the units that was engaged in monitoring the border with the Gaza Strip recorded suspicious activity of militants and warned the officer command about it. However, the information was ignored. According to female soldiers, the reports were not taken into account due to the fact that this detachment consists exclusively of young girls and female commanders.

There is no doubt that if men sat at these screens, everything would be different Haaretz source among IDF troops

Israeli soldier Ilana (last name not given) clarified that Hamas daily launched drones towards the border for two months preceding the attack, and the drones fell towards the demarcation line. In addition, the militants built an exact replica of an IDF observation post to practice the attack. And on the day of the attack, soldier Yara said, the IDF raised the alarm but did not warn the observer units. “Women intelligence officers were abandoned by the army, unable to defend themselves,” she noted.

Photo: Israeli Defense Forces/Handout/Reuters

Israel failed in its mission to prevent an attack by Hamas militants

The head of the National Security Council of the Jewish State, Tzachi Hanegbi, admitted that Israel had failed in its mission to prevent an attack by militants from the Gaza Strip. He admitted that Jerusalem believed that Hamas militants had learned a lesson from previous Israeli military operations in the Palestinian enclave.

Another version of the failure of the Israeli army during the attack on the Palestinian movement was presented by Avi Yager, a researcher at the Israeli International Institute for Combating Terrorism, who argues that the IDF was preparing for rocket attacks and unconventional methods of warfare, rather than a conventional ground invasion.

In turn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was not warned about the Hamas attack from the Gaza Strip. He wrote on social networks that information about the warnings he received about an impending attack by militants was not true. According to Israeli media, the prime minister’s post was criticized by members of the military cabinet and opposition leader Yair Lapid, after which Netanyahu deleted the statement and apologized.

Photo: Shir Torem/Reuters

World media journalists could have known about the Hamas attack in advance

Pro-Israel media watchdog group HonestReporting reported that journalists from the world’s leading media may have known in advance about the impending Hamas attack on Israel. The organization came to this conclusion based on images of the invasion taken by journalists on October 7. On the day of the attack, the Palestinian militants were accompanied by photographers working for the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, The New York Times (NYT) and CNN.

Israel’s unpreparedness for Hamas attack draws criticism

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked the Israeli border area. After massive shelling of the territory of the Jewish state by militants, Jerusalem announced an operation in Gaza. IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari said the country had mobilized 300,000 reservists in 48 hours.

Former US President Donald Trump accused Jerusalem of being unprepared for a sudden attack by Palestinian militants from Hamas. The blame for this, the former American leader is sure, lies with the Israeli authorities and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

See also BRICS summit in South Africa: results, Putin's speech, who will become a new member Netanyahu’s political reputation was greatly damaged by what happened there. He was not ready and Israel was not ready Donald Trumpex-president of the USA

Former and current White House administration officials expressed the opinion that the attack by Hamas militants was made possible due to the failure of Israeli intelligence, as well as the complete unpreparedness of the IDF and the country’s air defense. Thus, Hamas achieved complete tactical surprise.