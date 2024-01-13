Protests took place in the Israeli city of Haifa demanding early elections for the Prime Minister. The newspaper reported this on Saturday, January 13 Times of Israel.

“Thousands of demonstrators are calling for early elections to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at protests in Haifa,” the publication said.

The demonstration was the second largest anti-government protest since October 7. The event was organized by the left-wing group People's Protest Haifa.

Some participants plan to move the protest to the home of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the future.

Earlier that day, Netanyahu announced the continuation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip until victory. According to him, no one will prevent the state from achieving success in the war against Hamas militants.

On December 1, a mass demonstration demanding the Israeli government for the speedy return of hostages held by the Palestinian Hamas movement took place in Tel Aviv. A large crowd of protesters, including family members of the hostages, blocked traffic at the Kaplan intersection and headed towards Israeli army headquarters. She demanded the immediate return of all Hamas prisoners.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.