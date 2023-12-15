Anadolu: Israeli police beat photojournalist Mustafa Haruf

Israeli police beat Mustafa Haruf, a photojournalist for the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in Jerusalem. About it reports Anadolu.

The incident occurred in East Jerusalem. The victim was hospitalized. Cameraman Faiz Abu Rumail, who was next to Haruf, was also attacked.

German Ambassador to Tel Aviv Steffen Seibert called the behavior of the police appalling and very alarming. “Is this how the Israeli police serve the safety of its citizens?” the diplomat commented on the incident.

Earlier, an Israeli police officer brutally beat a Palestinian truck driver. It was reported that the conflict arose due to improper parking of a heavy truck in the parking lot.