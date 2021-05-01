Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his Twitter-the account wrote that Sunday, May 2, in the country will be declared a day of mourning after the death of several dozen people at a religious holiday on Mount Meron.

“On Sunday, we will hold a national day of mourning in connection with the disaster on Mount Meron, which became one of the most severe disasters that befell the State of Israel,” the politician wrote. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the Israeli prime minister, the relatives and friends of the victims, and also wished recovery to all the victims.

On April 30, dozens of people were injured during the Lag BaOmer religious holiday in northern Israel. The reasons for the incident have not yet been established. According to preliminary data from the emergency medical service Magen David Adom, there was a stampede during the gathering of more than 100,000 pilgrims. In turn, The Times of Israel claims that the incident is related to the collapse of the podium. As a result of the incident, 44 people died, and dozens more are in critical condition.