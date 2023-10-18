The President of the United States, Joe Biden, arrived in Israel this Wednesday (18) for a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, amid the war against Hamas.

During the meeting, the Democrat supported the Israeli state’s accusations that the attack on a hospital in Gaza – where, according to Palestinian sources, at least 500 people died – was “the work of the other side”.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it looks like it was an attack from the other side, but there are a lot of people out there who aren’t sure, so we have a lot of research to do,” Biden said at the start of his meeting with Netanyahu.

The American president stated that the reason he wanted to take the trip to Israel, considered high risk, is because he wants “people in the world to know whose side the United States is on.”

In this sense, he recalled the visits of his Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the country in recent days, but stressed that he wanted to go “in person” and make it clear that “the Hamas terrorist group massacred, as highlighted, around 1,300 people”.

“It is not hyperbolic to say massacred. Hamas kidnapped dozens of people, including 31 Americans and minors,” said the Democrat.

Biden also stated that “terrorists committed atrocities that make ISIS (Islamic State) appear more rational” and that the group that controls Gaza does not represent the Palestinians.

“Americans are grieving with you, they really are, and they are concerned because this is not an easy situation to navigate (…) It seems to me that we have to continue to ensure that they have what they need to defend themselves,” he said, highlighting that the world is watching what is happening and that Israel has “values” like those of the USA and other democracies.

Biden decided to continue his trip to Israel, despite last night’s bombing of Al Ahli hospital in Gaza.

Palestinian sources claim that at least 500 people died in the attack on the health center, allegedly attributed to Israeli aviation. Independent sources were unable to confirm the number of deaths, nor who was responsible for the incident.

Israel denies responsibility for the bombing, saying the explosion was the result of a failed rocket launch by Palestinian Islamic Jihad towards its territory.

Summit canceled

After meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, the American president would travel to Jordan later this Wednesday (18), in a trip announced by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to meet with Arab leaders at a summit and negotiate the opening of a humanitarian corridor.

However, due to the bombing of the Gaza hospital, the meeting was cancelled.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated that the country decided not to host the summit in Amman, given the escalation of the conflict following the episode. Biden said he “looks forward to speaking personally with Arab leaders soon” and will remain “in regular and direct contact with each of them over the next few days.”

The summit would be attended by the Jordanian King, Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, and the American government, represented by the Democrat.