NEVE SHALOM/WAHAT al-SALAM, Israel — From a distance, the cemetery looks much like any other in Israel. But examine the tombs carefully: Jews, Muslims and Christians are buried here.

The cemetery is located in the Oasis of Peace, a small town between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, and home to about 70 Arab and Jewish families—all citizens of Israel—who have moved here with the intention of creating a shared life. Here, children learn Arabic and Hebrew at school and celebrate Hanukkah, Ramadan and Christmas.

“I had a beautiful childhood here,” said Nur Najjar, 34, who was born in the village to the community’s first Arab family. “I felt completely free, which is a rare thing for an Arab girl living in Israel.”

The school’s director is a Palestinian citizen of Israel, as the village’s Arab residents prefer to be called. The spiritual center is for all residents, regardless of faith. The head of the local council is Jewish; his predecessor was Palestinian.

This balance stands out at a time when Israel is more divided than ever and prospects for resolving the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians appear to be fading. Residents hope the town can be a model for a different future.

“When you live here, being racist is unnatural,” said Amit Kitain, 40, whose family was among the village’s first Jewish residents.

The town — known in Israel by its Hebrew-Arabic name, Neve Shalom/Wahat al-Salam — was founded in 1972 by Bruno Hussar, a monk born in Egypt to a Jewish family, who later converted to Christianity. His goal was to build a place where Christians, Jews and Muslims could live together. During its founding years, the town lacked basic needs. Some of the first arrivals didn’t last, but others started families here. In 1994, the village gained official government recognition; With that came water and electricity.

Since its earliest years, the village has been divided equally between Palestinians and Jews. Despite a recent expansion and the construction of a couple dozen new homes, there is still a long waiting list of families eager to live here.

In 1997, Kitain’s brother Tom died in a plane crash. when he was headed to Lebanon to serve in the Israel Defense Forces.

“My father always said that Tom’s funeral was the only time Palestinians cried behind the coffin of an Israeli soldier,” said Shireen Najjar, 43, Nur’s sister.

But his death highlighted that even in a town dedicated to peace, tensions are inevitable. His family suggested commemorating his life by naming the town’s basketball court in his honor.. Some residents, mostly Palestinians, were strongly opposed, seeing him as a soldier participating in the oppression of his own people. The people finally voted in favor of the monument. A plaque there reads: “In memory of our Tom Kitain, a son of peace who died in war.”

Recently, the community gathered for a pool party. It was difficult to distinguish which family was Arab and which Jewish—and why it mattered.

“We can live together,” Kitain said. “It’s not a dream, it can really happen.”

