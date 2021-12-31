A pregnant woman from Israel contracted the coronavirus and the flu at the same time, the first case in the country. On December 31, the local newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The patient was admitted to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Both of her tests were positive for the infection.

According to doctors, the woman was not vaccinated against the infection, but she feels well. Soon she may be discharged from the hospital.

The Israeli Ministry of Health believes that this case may not be the only one. Experts will study whether the combination of the two viruses can cause more serious complications.

On December 28, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation noted that the Omicron strain is the most infectious among other variants of the coronavirus. On December 25, the head of the department, Mikhail Murashko, said that “non-imported” cases of infection with the Omicron coronavirus strain were recorded in Russia. According to him, the effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against this variant has slightly decreased, but after revaccination, a reliable protection is formed.

On December 22, the infection control headquarters noticed that the clinical picture of the disease with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus is similar to the flu. This option is more severe among unvaccinated individuals with risk factors, especially older ages.

Large-scale vaccination in Russia has been taking place since January. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

