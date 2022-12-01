Ischia, the complaint of the Unarma Syndicate

“The villainous illegal activity in Ischia that is being talked about so much in these hours is also a scourge for the forces of order: even the barracks of the carabinieri and forestry are subjected to irregularities. Where the sense of legality and security should be preserved even more, speculation is made without restraint on the skin of citizens and uniforms” – this is what the secretary general of Unarma (trade union association of the Carabinieri) affirms, Antonio Nicolosi.

“In the same area where research is being carried out in these hours, we learn that there are two abandoned construction sites, never completed structures that were supposed to help our sector but due to irregularities have instead become yet another building disaster and waste of resources for the country : to Forio there is the eco-monster of a barracks destined for the Carabinieri, whose work turned out to be illegal with the subsequent seizure of the construction site, Casamicciola instead a structure designed to house the Forestry Corps, which led to the demolition of a part of the pine forest. The result? It has been abandoned for at least 13 years in total decay” – continues Nicolosi – “Who authorized these works? How is it possible that the same administrations that ask us to sanction building irregularities force the carabinieri to live in dilapidated structures jeopardizing our health?

