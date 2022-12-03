Landslide in Ischia, shouting about unauthorized use in a Municipality without a regulatory plan is like saying that the water is wet: the comment

It is always difficult to think with a cool head after a tragedy like the one that happened in Casamicciola last Saturday. Yet this should be the attitude of those who have political responsibility. shout atabusiveness in a municipality without regulatory plan it’s like saying the water is wet. Without the planning tool, everything – by definition – is illegal! So tearing your clothes doesn’t make sense. How there is no point in talking about forgiveness when there are no written and certain rules, or rather, an urban development plan. Everything appears Fantozzian, Pirandellian!

Even on the words there is an obligation to reflect. It demonizes and fights over the term forgiveness for what it symbolizes, for the elusive moral value that is attributed to what is only a technical tool. Anyone who uses the amnesty, and therefore denounces himself by publicly admitting that he has made a mistake, is held up as an immoral citizen, a citizen outside the law when it is the law that either does not exist, as in Casamicciola, or – I mean it big but it’s reality – it requires you to violate it.

The example is soon done. In Tuscany, some territories with an agricultural vocation are also classified for high quality crops, DOP and DOPG to understand each other, without allowing the tenant or the owner to erect a tool shed or, to be more precise, an agricultural outbuilding. Here, in such “surreal” situations the abuse is -let it be allowed to say- “invoked by the law”, promoted by the municipal planning instruments themselves.

Subscribe to the newsletter

