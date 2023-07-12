Almost 30 fines were received by participants in a noisy wedding procession in Irkutsk for identified violations of traffic rules during the movement of the column. Thus, as reported on July 11 by the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region, the perpetrators will have to pay almost 100 thousand rubles.

It is noted that the police checked 40 cars and drew up 28 administrative protocols.

“Among the violations are driving into the oncoming lane, tinting, driving a vehicle without registration plates, failure to pay an administrative fine on time, driving without a driver’s license,” noted on site departments.

According to a source for Izvestia, eyewitnesses reported the noisy procession to the police, complaining that they heard sounds similar to shots while the wedding cars were moving. At the same time, the drivers themselves insist that the pops were emitted by a faulty exhaust pipe of one of the cars.

The police are checking to see if the wedding guests had weapons with them. The Porsche car that was making suspicious sounds was impounded.

Earlier, on June 13, a six-car wedding procession opened fire during a trip to New Moscow. The incident took place on Borovskoye Highway. The participants of the celebration were driving foreign cars Audi A6, Audi A8, Mercedes-Benz S-500, Land Rover Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Hyundai i30.

According to an Izvestia source, at some point the cars stopped and the people in them started shooting into the air. Law enforcement officers organized an investigation after the incident. All cars of the motorcade participants were detained.