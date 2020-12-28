A fire broke out in the Irkutsk kennel for dogs K-9, 25 animals were evacuated, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Irkutsk region reports.

The incident took place on the night of December 28. Currently, the fire has been extinguished, the fire covered an area of ​​90 square meters.

“A plywood-frame building was on fire. Elimination of the consequences of the fire continues, ”the department said.

The employees of the shelter believe that arson was the cause of the fire.

“We are completely sure that this is arson, because after a working day, the power supply to the second floor is completely cut off,” reads a message posted on the K-9 Instagram page.

The staff of the shelter also reported that the puppy died as a result of the emergency. Other dogs inhaled carbon monoxide.

It is noted that the fire started on the roof above the veterinary unit where the sick dogs were. The vetblock and the building in which the family of the owner of the shelter lived were burned down. It is clarified that people managed to escape.

