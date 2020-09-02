Wearing Claddagh in Galway Ireland (photo illustration). (MAUD DUPUY / HANS LUCAS)

On the west coast of Ireland, the party has traditionally been in full swing this time of year. But the coronavirus has changed the situation somewhat. If there are still people in the streets, necessarily with masks on their noses, there are two big differences with a normal summer, the sounds and the images.

The summer Galway usually resonates with Spanish, American, French accents… But with the travel restrictions this year, we only hear Irish accents. And usually, street artists, dancers, musicians, actors perform at every crossroads with the crowds that go with it. However, they are rare this year because of the imposed health distancing.

The absence of tourists is also cruelly felt from an economic point of view: no souvenirs, no guided tours… A blow for Galway which expected an exceptional season thanks to its designation as European capital of culture this year. Everything is not canceled. The Galway 2020 team have reinvented their program, which began on Tuesday September 1 with a reduced number of events, which had to be relocated, online or away. But for economic players, who have been preparing for six years, the disappointment is great. “It was supposed to be our best year ever, deplores Niall McNelis, a jeweler who notably manufactures the Claddagh ring, a silver ring representing two hands around a heart, symbol of Galway. We are very oriented international tourists, Americans “.

“But look! This year the people who come are not buying souvenirs, saddens the craftsman. They come to eat, drink, be entertained. We are down 80% compared to last year “. For the hotel and catering sector, losses are more limited. The final assessment will not be drawn up before the fall.

Here, the state of mind is solidarity and optimism. 2020 will probably be a year without international tourism, but Christelle Ward, tourist guide in Galway, believes that there will still be a “capital of culture” effect. “It’s radiating, actually. I think it’s going to be positive, but in the years to come. We had the same thing with Wild Atlantic Way, the west coast tourist circuit, in 2013. It had to be an exceptional year. but in fact, it was the beginning of a marketing campaign which had fallout much later. This is the same thing, in my opinion. Even if the events did not take place this year, the publicity goes still be there. “ And indeed, all is not lost since Galway 2020 has succeeded in securing funding to extend its status as European Capital of Culture until April 2021.