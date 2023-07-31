BAGHDAD — In a video posted on social media, a young Iraqi woman dances at a national soccer tournament. In another, she dances at her son’s birthday party. A different scene shows a young man in a black sweatshirt interviewing a young woman, also dressed in black, about her private life. It’s one of several videos he has taken of young people dressed in tight clothing that look provocative to conservative Iraqis.

A few months ago, the people in these videos were stars of Iraq’s burgeoning social media arena. Not anymore. They have been silenced as they are prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to jail time due to new Home Office rules against “indecent” or “immoral” content. This drastic measure is relatively new, but it is part of a broader campaign to silence those who publicly question the government.

That broader effort dates back to protests in 2019 and 2020, when young Iraqis demanded an end to corruption, a reduction in Iranian influence and a new era of openness. Those demonstrations eventually forced the resignation of the Prime Minister, who was supported by parties with Iranian ties.

Given the comparative calm in Iraq today, the increasingly intense crackdown on free speech might seem unexpected. Supporters of human rights and democracy say that to prevent any recurrence of the unrest of four years ago, the government seeks to limit independent voices in the public square, using lawsuits, arrests, online harassment, threats and the occasional kidnapping. or murder.

It is often unclear which acts violate public order and morality, says the latest report on human rights from the US State Department.

Um Fahad, the influencer who was dancing at her son’s birthday, said she still did not understand why she was arrested.

“The idea is to silence any criticism, anything that could incite people, change public attitude and anything that could in the future escalate public discontent,” said Ali al-Bayati, a former member of the Iraqi Human Rights Commission. who now lives outside of Iraq.

The commission itself has been largely silenced. In 2021, the federal court stripped the commissioners of their immunity, making them vulnerable to lawsuits from any politician, ministry or party. This slowed down efforts to hold officials or institutions accountable for rights violations.

Saad Ma’an, who heads the Interior Ministry’s committee that reviews social media content, said it has received more than 150,000 complaints. Of those, charges were filed against 14 people and of those individuals 8 have been sentenced.

Democracy advocates say that true protest has become impossible, both because of the new threats and because of the government’s sidelining of Shiite nationalist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s political party, which was the only serious challenge. to the current ruling coalition.

“There is no leadership anymore,” said Shuja al-Khafaji, 33, who helped lead the Opposition to Government four years ago, and was kidnapped and detained for a day or two by an unidentified armed group.

“Democracy in Iraq now is like in other Arab countries, that is, very limited. You can’t ask about certain things without someone saying it’s an insult and suing,” she said.

By: ALISSA J. RUBIN

*Falih Hassan and Jaafar al-Waely sent reports.