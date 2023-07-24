Iraqi human rights activist calls Zhuravlev’s murder a violation of international law

The murder of Russian correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev by the Ukrainian military is a violation of international law. This was stated by the head of the Iraqi human rights group “Defenders” Ali al-Bayati, writes RIA News.

He recalled that according to international law, the conflicting parties must ensure the protection of civilians and workers in certain areas, such as healthcare, the media. “Any violation of this is a violation of international law,” he said of the attack on journalists.

The car, which was Zhuravlev, came under fire when following from the city of Vasilyevka, explained the acting head of the Zaporozhye region Evgeny Balitsky. RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was injured.