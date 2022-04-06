In the details of the joyful event, Sumer district, which is about 180 kilometers from the capital, Baghdad, hosted the wedding ceremony of “Mikhlif Farhoud Al-Mansoori”, in the presence of his relatives and relatives in the remote village.

Abdel Salam, the son of Muammar Mikhlif, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, “My father married for the third time during his life, and he was born in 1919, when his first wife died in 1999, to marry another woman, and he had children as well.”

He added, “At the end of last year, and at the beginning of this year, a problem occurred with his wife, so she went to her family’s house, and she did not return despite the passage of several months, so the father asked us to find another woman for him, which is what actually happened.”

He pointed out that “the choice fell on a beautiful woman, born in 1985, and she got engaged, and after that a henna party was held for him and then marriage, and his remaining nine children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in his wedding.”

According to Abd al-Salam, “I offered my father sexual stimulants on the night of the wedding, but he made fun of me and refused them.”

The old man has 10 children; Six boys and 4 girls.

This marriage sparked a wide interaction and was welcomed by the pioneers of social networking sites, as evidence of Muammar Mikhlif’s interest, love for life and optimism.

Such marriages are rare in the regional environment, as Arab countries recorded in 2020, the marriage of the Jordanian centenarian, Aref Attia Al-Jedaya, who is also 103 years old.