An anti-government protester makes a V for victory through the smoke of flaming tires during a demonstration on January 26, 2020 on the road to Najaf International Airport, 160 km south of Baghdad. (HAIDAR HAMDANI / AFP)

Thursday, October 1, it will be a year since the Iraqis took to the streets to demand a new political system. We remember, for months, tens of thousands of inhabitants beat the pavement, until the resignation of the Prime Minister, at the cost of hundreds of deaths and thousands of wounded.

New rallies are planned for Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of this unprecedented protest, but many activists will not be able to participate because they now live in exile. These are especially the main leaders of the movement, those who led the protests for months in 2019, and who tried to organize the movement politically.

In recent months, and particularly in recent weeks, we have seen an increase in assassination attempts, or kidnappings, against them. Many then left for Iraqi Kurdistan, in the north, to protect themselves and their families. One of them, originally from Maysan, in southern Iraq, was targeted twice. He testified at the microphone of franceinfo.

The first time, I received 7 bullets in my car, in March. A protest leader exiled in Iraqi Kurdistan to franceinfo

“That didn’t stop me from protesting until about a month and a half ago. But in August they targeted me and my family using a rocket launcher, an RPG.”, he continues.

While demonstrations have become scarce in recent months, the movement has not died out, and for observers this is what those responsible for these attacks are seeking to achieve. They definitely intend to weaken the protest, to prevent it from resuming in October, and above all, to prevent this movement from becoming politically structured, so that it cannot weigh in the balance of the next elections.

Who does it benefit from? This is the whole point. No government investigation has been able to say so to date, but protesters accuse Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups whose influence they criticized during the protests. These groups are integrated into the Iraqi state but are completely beyond its control. And according to experts, this is the whole problem: these groups have enough power in Iraq to act freely, and with complete impunity.