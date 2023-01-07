Two Iranian men were hanged on Saturday, January 7, after being found guilty of killing an officer of the Basij paramilitary force on November 3, during protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini. Human rights organizations condemned these trials as a farce to intimidate protesters.

Two Iranian men accused of having assassinated a paramilitary during the demonstrations that have shaken the country for more than three months, were executed this Saturday, January 7. Thus, the number of protesters who were officially executed after the mobilizations was raised to four.

“Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the unjust martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning,” the judiciary said in a statement.

Frame grab obtained from Iranian state television IRINN on January 7, 2023 shows Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, executed for killing a member of the Iranian Basij paramilitary force amid protests, at their trial in Karaj on December 5th. © IRINN / AFP

Initially, five people had been sentenced to death in the first instance for the murder of the Basij member. However, the Supreme Court confirmed the sentences of the two young people on Tuesday, while those of “Hamid Ghare-Hasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi and Reza Aria were annulled for “procedural defects” and a new trial was ordered.

On November 3, Ruhollah Ajamian was assassinated in Karaj, 30 km west of Tehran, in a demonstration over the death of Mahsa Amini. According to videos shared by local media, dozens of people attacked the security guard, stabbing and beating him, leading to his death.

“Sham trials”

Last month, Amnesty International described the sentences of several protest participants as “sham trials designed to intimidate the protesters of the popular revolt that has rocked the country.”

Both the organization and the relatives of the convicted denounce that, in these trials, the defendants are denied the right to an adequate defense and access to lawyers of their choice, being forced to resort to court-appointed lawyers.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with the families of security forces killed during Iran’s protests, in Tehran, Iran, December 9, 2022. © Wana News Agency via REUTERS

Amnesty International stated that the court that sentenced Mohammed Mehdi Karami relied on coerced confessions.

For his part, Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini’s lawyer stated that his client had suffered severe torture such as electric shocks and that the confessions obtained under torture had no legal basis.

But Iran denies using torture to extract confessions.

Since the start of the protest movement, Iranian justice has sentenced 14 people to death in connection with the demonstrations. Of these, four have been executed, two have seen their sentences confirmed by the Supreme Court, six are awaiting a new trial and another two may appeal.

The fourth month of protests arrives

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl, died in custody on September 16 after being detained by the morality police for wearing her headscarf incorrectly. His death sparked a protest movement that represents one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its creation in 1979.

Iran blames the unrest on its foreign enemies and has used an extremely violent crackdown to weaken the movement. The Basij force, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, has been behind much of this crackdown.

Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after being detained by the morality police, in Tehran, October 1, 2022. PA

According to the human rights group HRANA, as of Friday, 517 protesters had been killed during the riots, including 70 minors. 68 members of the security forces were also killed.

Despite the fierce repression, the demonstrations have continued and this weekend, the Iranians were called to demonstrate again.

With AFP and REUTERS