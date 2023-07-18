Patrols of the so-called morality police returned to the streets of Iran to keep an eye on women. The country’s authorities announced their return after a few months of absence to punish those who do not wear the hijab, or Islamic veil, in public spaces.

After 10 months of greater tranquility for Iranian women, the patrols of the feared morality police return to the country. It is the measure that the Police announced on Sunday, July 16, to deal with women who do not wear the veil.

“Starting today, the police will conduct car and foot patrols to warn and punish those who unfortunately disobey orders and continue to disregard the dress code,” said police spokesman Saïd Montazeralmahdi on Sunday.

The decision came 10 months after the death of the young Iranian Kurdish Mahsa Amini on September 16, 2022. Her detention was declared violate the dress code. Amini passed away after a few days behind bars.

After her death, Amini’s family denounced that she was beaten by law enforcement, but they always denied that the young woman had suffered any type of mistreatment.

Her death triggered numerous protests in the country and acts of rebellion by women. Hundreds of people died in the protests and thousands were detained. Seven people were also executed for their involvement in the movement.

In recent days, videos have circulated on social media showing women without hijabs being detained in vans by female police officers.

The reformist daily ‘Shargh’ also reported on Sunday that four women detained had had to “attend psychology courses”, “clean hospitals” and had been “banned from driving for two years” after being found guilty.

The death of Mahsa Amini, on September 16, 2022, led to a wave of protest in Iran. © France 24

Since the death of the young Kurdish woman, the morality police patrols had disappeared, but a greater number of women taking to the streets without veils led the authorities to resort to new measures.

At the beginning of the year, the authorities had ordered the closure of businesses such as restaurants or the installation of cameras in the streets to locate those who do not wear veils.

“Spread the culture of decency”

The morality police began patrolling in 2006 to “spread the culture of decency and hijab.” It was created by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution under the mandate of the ultra-conservative Mahmud Ahmadinejad (2005-2013).

The hijab must be worn by all women in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution that led to the establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a theocracy currently led by the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In this 2006 file photo, an Evin prison guard walks down the corridor of the women’s section in Tehran. © Atta Kenare, AFP

These patrols serve to monitor society, seeking to comply with the rules of modesty between men and women, in addition to the strict dress code. Women may not wear tight pants, ripped jeans, or clothing that exposes the knees.

It is estimated that some 7,000 undercover troops are in public places. They can impose fines or detain people. Upon being found guilty, those involved may face prison sentences or flogging.

Although protests have subsided in Iran, frustration on the part of society and women continues, with many of them protesting with various acts of rebellion. Now, the women will face further repression from the authorities who are trying, albeit unsuccessfully, to put an end to the protest movement.

with AFP