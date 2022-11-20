Demonstrators clash with police during a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

Iran has experienced a new wave of protests since one of its biggest and most violent nights of demonstrations, from November 16 to 17, with movements spreading to small towns with less than 50,000 inhabitants. Up to fifteen people were killed overnight, bringing the number of victims of the crackdown to 381 (including 57 children), according to an assessment published on November 18 by the Norway-based organization Iran Human Rights.

Fifty-seven police officers were also killed, according to a tally by the Arab Gulf States Institute based on funeral notices published in the press or online. And among the 16,000 people arrested since the protest began, five were sentenced to death in the capital this week.

“The state is paying a heavy price as it continues to struggle to suppress the people’s movement for freedom and justice,” said Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the NGO Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Dissension over how to respond to the crisis is emerging within conservative currents, which have dismissed any so-called “reformist” opposition after taking control of the entire state machine since the election of President Ebrahim Raissi. And this, even within Parliament, dominated by the most radical, who call for increased repression by multiplying threats and incendiary statements. Contrary to their positions, the president of the Parliament, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, former commander of the Revolutionary Guard, said, at the beginning of the month, that he was in favor of peace.

He even promised protesters “legitimate and necessary changes in the economic, social and political spheres” if they ended the protests. On 28 October, he criticized conservatives for “opening their mouths and saying and doing anything without calculating the consequences of their behavior”. There were so many stones placed in the garden of the Iranian supreme leader, that he asked the political forces to refrain from any action that could jeopardize the unity of the country.