George Clooney gave an intimate interview for XL Semanal in which he talks about Donald trump, repentance and his personal life.

Spielberg says he likes to see things as far away from reality as possible.

That way of seeing it has a basis. But look, I live in a country where the president has spent four years saying that the press is the enemy of the people, he has denied climate change … One day he said that he is a friend of Kim Jong-un and the next day we were On the brink of a nuclear catastrophe, with that constant feeling of instability, you can’t look the other way.

Donald Trump will continue to rampage …

And you will get a few subpoenas. Lots of lawsuits looming. If someone in my family had died of Covid-19, I would sue you.

What if he returns in four years?

It does not worry me. Rather I imagine him wearing a jumpsuit to match the color of his skin.

Refers to a prison uniform.

It is absolutely doable! There is a lot to uncover.

Did you coincide with him?

Many times, yes, I even have his number. On one occasion, before he was president, just a New York clown, we were having a dinner with more people and, as soon as his wife got up from the table, he leaned towards me and asked if I had the number of the waitress. He’s a jerk. The kind of man you find unpleasant even in a bar.

The older man he plays in Midnight Sky rebels against many things he did in his life.

Regret is like a tumor. It can destroy you. It is sad to see people approaching death who have the feeling that they have wasted their life, that they should have tried. That bitter.

No one is immune to that feeling. There is always the possibility of ending up regretting something.

I’ll give you an example. When I was 20 I was living in Kentucky. I made a living cutting tobacco in the fields, at three dollars an hour. Sometimes I went to college, sometimes not, things were not going too well for me. So I decided to go to California to be an actor. My father thought it was better not to do it, that it would not work, that the probability was one in a million. And I said, “Dad, I don’t want to turn 65 and say, ‘Shit, at least I should have tried'” .

It could have gone wrong.

But that’s the point! I was always willing to fail, to go home, to sell insurance or whatever. But he didn’t want to not have tried. I think the only way to fail is not to try.

You said “Someday no one will want to see me on the screen.” Do you really believe it?

There are many actors who are holding on to their glory days. But it doesn’t work because the viewers change and the world keeps turning. One of the hardest things about this profession is that you get old on screen, the world sees you, and that can kill you.

Can the latter also be said of his life beyond the screen?

And I don’t care too much. I think my wifeAmal clooney) costs you more. She is not into show business. Their job is to fight for justice, to get journalists out of jail. She works on serious, important matters. I have it very easy, as an actor I just have to find roles that are credible. And if I write, I produce or direct. I don’t even have to worry what such a director or casting boss thinks of me.

