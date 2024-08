In an interview with Arab media outlet Al Mayadeen, dictator Maduro accused “Zionist media”, the United States and Elon Musk of supporting a coup in Venezuela. | Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

In an interview with the Arab media Al Mayadeen, this Saturday (3), the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stated that the country is suffering an “attempted coup” influenced by what he calls “Zionist influence” in the media, also reflected in social media.

Zionism is, historically, a movement that defends the presence of the State of Israel, seeking a solution to the Jewish question.

Furthermore, the dictator said that he was the one who won the elections on the 28th, despite evidence of fraud.

He also accused the United States — which recognized the victory of opponent Edmundo Gonzáles —, businessman Elon Musk and “extremist capitalist forces” of leading a coup d’état.

“My victory in the elections is the greatest sign of a nation’s effort for its independence, dignity and future, and that the world no longer follows the orders of Washington and the brutal capitalist and fascist system,” Maduro said in the interview with Al Mayadeen.

Anti-Semitism and Maduro’s support for Palestine in interview

In addition to offending Jews and accusing the United States, Nicolás Maduro assured that Venezuela supports the Palestinian cause. He also stated that the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip caused the “worst genocide since Hitler.” “The Arab and Muslim causes will triumph sooner or later,” he said.

This is not the first time that the Venezuelan dictator has made anti-Semitic statements. In April, Maduro said that “the Zionist, neo-fascist right wing with the support of the United States” was imposing chaos and violence on the world. At the time, his statement alluded to the scale of the conflicts between Israel and Hamas in other countries in the region.