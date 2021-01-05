The US actress Tanya Roberts, who became world famous for the James Bond film “In the Face of Death”, is critically ill. Her publicist Mike Pingel erroneously announced on Monday that the actress had died.

VConfusion over the alleged death of Bond actress Tanya Roberts: Her spokesman Mike Pingel has withdrawn his earlier statements about her death, citing false information from Roberts’ husband Lance O’Brien. “The hospital called Lance and said she had not died,” Pingel told the German press agency. Roberts was still alive on Monday. Several US media also quoted the spokesman with similar statements. Upon request, the hospital announced that it could not provide any information about patients for data protection reasons.

Several large US media and the German press agency reported on Monday, citing Pingel, that Roberts had died. His statement said, among other things, that husband O’Brien was shaken and said: “When I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes.” The background of the alleged misunderstanding initially remained unclear. Pingel said he was collecting information for further clarification.

Roberts, who was born in 1955 in the Bronx, New York, gained national fame in the USA in the early 1980s when she played one of “Charlie’s Angels” in the last season of the series. In the James Bond classic “In the Face of Death” she was then the woman at Roger Moore’s side. She was also often seen in the popular series “The Wild 70s”.