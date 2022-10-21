The interview of the president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to the podcast Inteligência Ltda. this Thursday (20.Oct.2022) it reached more than 1.7 million Internet users simultaneously following the live broadcast on YouTube. The audience surpassed that of the interview with the PT candidate for the Presidency, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaon the Flow Podcast, which reached 1,093,402 viewers.

With less than half an hour long, at 7:36 pm, Bolsonaro’s interview surpassed PT’s in audience. The channel Inteligência Ltda. has 2.34 million subscribers. The Flow Podcast has 4.9 million subscribers. At 9:09 pm, the interview was being watched by 1,761,544 spectators.

O podcast was widely publicized by the president’s allies on social networks and on Bolsonarista channels. Even before the broadcast began, more than 200,000 viewers were waiting for the program to begin.

The interview was conducted by Rogério Vilela. At the beginning of the conversation, Bolsonaro talked about his childhood and his career in the Army. Afterwards, he commented on his arrival to the presidency and on the covid-19 pandemic.

When the president mentioned the health crisis and criticized the “dread” created in society, the podcast displayed on the screen the message: “It is important to always research the topics discussed in this program”. The text was shown a few times throughout the interview, which lasted about 2 hours and 50 minutes.

O Power 360 monitored the number of simultaneous viewers during Bolsonaro’s interview with Inteligência Ltda. Here are the records: