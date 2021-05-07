Facebook presented this Friday new tools in Messenger and Instagram messages through which you can record voice messages by pressing once the microphone button, among others.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social network revealed these news on his Messenger news page along with the new background themes for Star Wars and Selena chats: the series on Messenger and Instagram, and the new themed stickers from the Asian and Pacific Islander community for Messenger and Messenger Kids.

The change in the voice message system now allows Facebook Messenger users to record by tapping the microphone icon once to be able to answer hands-free. This functionality will also be embedded in Instagram in the future.

The rest of the news

The visual responses of Instagram are a tool that allows you to publish a photo or video in response to a message in direct messages by pressing the camera icon. At the moment, the service is available on iOS devices, but it will arrive “soon” on terminals with Android systems.

Additionally, users can now check that another user read your direct message thanks to a text that appears under your message that indicates Seen right now, or Seen 7h ago, depending on when the other user opened their chat.

Visual responses are incorporated into the response menu in the direct messages section of Instagram.

In Messenger, Facebook also established a new method to archive messages whereby the user can now slide the conversation to the left from the Chats menu. Then a purple background will appear behind it with an icon indicating ‘Archive’.

By pressing the button, the messages of that chat will be stored in an archived chats folder to keep the chat “cleaner”, says Facebook.

In addition, to find these messages “faster”, the user can click on their profile photo and select “Archived Chats”.

Instagram incorporates subtitles to Stories

Instagram presented this week a subtitle sticker for Stories, and will soon start testing this feature on Reels, its video format similar to TikTok.

Instagram extends IGTV captions to your 15-second Stories. Photo: Instagram.

This novelty will automatically convert Stories audio to text, creating subtitles that reflect what people are saying. In this way, Instagram seeks to offer a new way of amplifying voice (without sound!) And creative expression in both Stories and Reels.

The subtitles will also arrive with customization options, since the style, color and typography can be changed.

The Instagram user will be able to change the style, color and typography of the subtitles.

Instagram had already incorporated them to Threads and IGTV. Now, adding them to the Stories and the Reels will seek to make these videos more efficient, inclusive and easy to see and understand for everyone.

For now, they will only be available in english and in a number of countries. But this feature is expected to spread to more languages ​​such as geographies.

SL