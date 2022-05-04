Calexico.- Double bottom in a trailer It was the mechanism used to attempt to cross through the Mexicali – Calexico border almost 50 kilograms of cocainevalued at one million dollars, more than 20 million pesos.

It was around 11:30 a.m. on March 28 when a driver of Mexican nationality requested access to the commercial area of ​​​​the border crossing, detailed the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP for its acronym in English).

The officer in charge of the inspection detected irregularities in the structureso he sent the heavy unit to a secondary review, where X-Ray technology was used to perform a deep scan.

During the review, found anomalies in the bottom of the trailerparticularly in the middle of the rims, therefore, a third inspection was required.

This time it was canine binomials used in the suspicious area, which detected the presence of illicit substances.

Inside the double bottom in the unit, 28 packages were found with approximately 48 kilos of cocaine, valued at one million 400 thousand US dollars, more than 28 million Mexican pesos.

The drug was seized, while the 22-year-old driver was made available of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) and is the Office of Investigations of the Department of Homeland Security.