JAKARTA, Indonesia — Josephine Komara was depressed. She had recently divorced. His business supplying fabric for lampshades was lucrative, but unfulfilling. Komara dropped to the floor and reached into two wooden chests filled with antique Indonesian textiles.

In one chest, Komara recalled recently, were batik designs from the island of Java, in the other elaborate weaves from the outer islands of Indonesia. He pondered how to enrich the heritage of a nation of more than 17 thousand islands.

Since that night nearly 40 years ago, Komara has reshaped an ancient art by weaving disparate textile traditions with an aesthetic of her own to create a modern Indonesian silhouette. Her batik and other designs for her fashion house, BINhouse, have transformed a cultural expression that was locked in tradition.

BINhouse has become a global force in spreading the beauty of batik. “For me, the Indonesian fabric that we make is alive, it speaks, it expresses itself about this land, this beautiful land, which has a certain pulse and aroma that does not exist anywhere else,” said Komara, 67, known by her nickname , Obin.

In a form of batik making popular in Java, artisans apply wax to fabric with pointillist precision, dripping the dye-resistant liquid from a narrow copper container.

In 2009, UNESCO designated Indonesian batik as “intangible cultural heritage of humanity.” Such recognition is intended to preserve a nation’s cultural legacy, but it can also calcify traditions.

Along with some other Indonesian designers, Komara reshaped the art form without erasing its indigenous character, said Thomas Murray, lead author of the book “Textiles of Indonesia.” “It is a cross-cultural and cross-temporal pollination that is exciting.”

Komara is ethnically Chinese, part of a minority group that designed and produced batik. Chinese Indonesians have suffered waves of persecution. Komara’s father moved her family to Hong Kong when she was 4 years old. By the time she was a preteen, she Komara said, she had left school and wandered the alleys of Hong Kong.

“I was homeless,” he said. “I took in all the sights and smells.”

When Komara was 12 years old, her father died. The family returned to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. There she also roamed the streets, particularly in Chinatown.

When riots threatened, his mother would cook large pots of food as a peace offering.

“We are in the land of natural disasters: volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis, you name it, we have it,” Komara said. “But we are also a land of diversity that no person can understand because you drive a car for an hour and people already speak another dialect, eat another sauce. You enjoy and absorb.”

Komara was married to an archaeologist and anthropologist, who helped turn her textile collection into an academic and professional interest.

He learned that batik was produced in the 13th century, when the Hindu-Buddhist empire Majapahit ruled an oceanic kingdom from Java. She collected textiles from all over the archipelago.

She became friends with old textile manufacturers. She now employs hundreds of artisans.

Some of the finest fabrics BINhouse sells, including batik applied to silk, take more than a year to make by hand and cost thousands of dollars. They can be used as decorative wall hangings, shawls or sarongs.

Komara’s designs come from disparate inspirations: the trace left by a wave on a beach or the halo of light from a flying buttress. Her palette is tropical.

For half a century, Komara said, he has been designing and redesigning the kebaya, a tight-fitting blouse worn with a sarong in parts of Southeast Asia. For Indonesia’s national airline, Garuda Indonesia, Komara created a kebaya uniform for flight attendants.

“It is the sexiest and most sensual clothing,” he said.

More than 85 percent of Indonesians are Muslim, and in recent years women have begun to adopt the conservative dress and headscarf, called jilbab in Indonesia. Komara has expanded her collection to include loose-fitting tunics and head veils.

“Tradition is the way we are, and modern is the way we think,” he said. “Each fabric tells a living story.”

By: HANNAH BEECH