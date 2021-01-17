Indonesian rescuers have lost the signal from the second black box of the Boeing 737-524 crashed in the Java Sea. This was announced on Sunday, January 17, by the deputy head of the national search and rescue agency Bambang Surio Aji.

According to him, at the moment the rescuers are unable to pick up the recorder signal. According to the portal Detik, earlier fragments of the device were found, but there was no memory.

On January 15, specialists extracted data that was contained on another recorder, which recorded the flight parameters. All 330 parameters are in good condition. The black box was found and recovered on January 12, and divers found it at sea off the coast of the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

On January 9, Sriwijaya Air’s Boeing 737-524, flying from Jakarta to Pontianak, disappeared from radar four minutes after departure. After that, local media reported about the crash of the liner, and eyewitnesses said that the aircraft crashed into the Java Sea, presumably exploding.

Investigators dismissed the air blast version. It is believed that the plane could explode when hitting water at a very high speed. This is indicated by the wreckage of the aircraft scattered over a small area.

Dani Saptiadi, a spokesman for the local Agency for Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics, noted that the crashed liner passed through a thunderstorm front during takeoff and found itself in a zone of strong turbulence.

According to the airline, there were 62 people on board, including 56 passengers and six crew members.