On January 15, rescuers increased the search area for victims of the Boeing crash, as well as the second flight recorder, reports Detik…

More than 4 thousand people, 80 ships and 13 aircraft are taking part in the operation.

According to representatives of emergency services, the wreckage of the plane is carried away in the direction of the Seribu archipelago, therefore the coast of the islands is carefully examined from the air.

On January 9, a Boeing 737-524 crashed in the Java Sea four minutes after taking off from Jakarta airport. There were 62 people on board, all of them citizens of Indonesia.

Experts named bad weather as the cause of the crash. On Tuesday, a “black box” was raised from the bottom, fixing the flight parameters. The day before, the decryption of information began. Now they are looking for a speech recorder.