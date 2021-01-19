A caregiver from Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai (India) vaccinated against Covid-19, January 19, 2021 (PUNIT PARANJPE / AFP)

It’s a challenge: to vaccinate 300 million people by July. Starting with the 30 million nursing staff. Then followed the 270 million Indians over 50 or suffering from a medical weakness. The numbers are staggering. Obviously: we are talking about India, which has almost 1 billion 400 million inhabitants, almost as many as China. It all started on Saturday January 16 and progressing rapidly: 400,000 people vaccinated in four days.

India officially counts 150,000 dead, but the real toll is arguably much higher. 150,000 is also the number of people who have been trained in immunization across the country. 29,000 storage points have been set up with 700 cold rooms and more than 40,000 freezers. Problem: the logistical challenge is enormous, in particular to keep vaccines at very low temperature during transport, on sometimes rough roads, and with a thermometer that reads 30 degrees in the south of the country. And many vaccination centers were unable to open on time. For example in Mumbai (Bombay): 75 centers were announced, only 40 are in operation. Result: the vaccination rate is half as high as expected.

The second problem is a controversy over one of the vaccines. India has validated two vaccines. The first, no problem, is that of Astra Zeneca: already 11 million doses ordered. This should go pretty quickly since they are made on site, by the Serum Institute of Media. India is one of the world’s factories for the manufacture of medicines.

The controversy relates to the second vaccine, a “house” vaccine, made in India. Called Covaxin, it was developed by the Indian firm Bharat Biotech. And it received marketing authorization even though the trials were not completed. Phase 3 is not complete. So no certainty on the possible side effects. Several other disturbing facts fuel the doubt. In some areas people have been unwittingly recruited as guinea pigs to test for Covaxin; Bharat has published profiles of people who should avoid the vaccine due to potential side effects; and healthcare workers are not allowed to choose which vaccine to give them. It’s a lot. Several scientists have therefore protested against this rush to use Covaxin.

But India’s goal, with its national vaccine, is also to use it for diplomatic purposes. The country is already announcing its intention to sell it at a very low price, or even to offer it to several neighboring countries: Nepal, Sri Lanka, Burma, the Philippines, even Afghanistan and the Sultanate of Oman. Brazil has already sent an emergency plane to New Delhi to buy 12 million doses as quickly as possible. It is therefore also for India a communication operation, with the risk of a backlash if its vaccine proves ineffective or dangerous.