Farmers block access to New Delhi on February 2, 2021 to protest against government-led agricultural reform. (PRAKASH SINGH / AFP)

The injunction came from the Indian Ministry of the Interior. He contacted Twitter on Monday, February 1 to request the shutdown of more than 250 accounts, all linked to the ongoing social protest in the country. For 2 months, tens of thousands of farmers have been demonstrating against the ongoing reform which plans to liberalize the agricultural market. And last week it sparked heavy clashes with New Delhi police.

The government therefore seized this opportunity to demand the closure of all the accounts it accuses of inciting violence. Twitter first complied. And these accounts therefore became inaccessible on February 1, at least on Indian soil. Among the blocked accounts, those of several opposition leaders and union leaders, such as that of Kisan Ekta Morcha, 178,000 subscribers. You could read there, but only outside India “Our Twitter account is suspended, the government is trying to silence the voice of the peasants “. The social network obeyed because it risks criminal prosecution if it refuses to close these accounts. Finally, a conciliation meeting was held with the government and Twitter claims to have defended the principle of free expression. The accounts in question are accessible again since Tuesday, February 2.

But the episode is revealing. It comes against a backdrop of growing pressure from Indian power against the media and social networks. The media, from the moment they criticize the nationalist power of Narendra Modi, are in the crosshairs. In the latest world press freedom ranking compiled by Reporters Without Borders, India is only 142nd out of 180. During recent protests, several reporters were worried, one of them Mandeep Punia was arrested. And among the Twitter accounts suspended on February 1 was that of a famous investigative magazine, The Caravan. It looks a lot like censorship. The pressure on social networks is also increasing. Just go look at the “Twitter’s annual transparency report to understand it: in the first 6 months of last year alone, the Indian authorities demanded the closure of nearly 2,800 accounts. India, which has 500 million Internet users for 1.4 billion inhabitants, is among the 5 countries where the social network receives the largest number of requests to close accounts. In this case, in India, last year, Twitter complied in 14% of cases.

The government’s goal is to silence this peasant protest movement but, for now, the standoff continues. There are still tens of thousands of demonstrators massed in makeshift camps at the gates of New Delhi which block many accesses to the capital. Most of these farmers come from the Punjab in the north. All believe that the planned reform will favor the large agri-food conglomerates, since it will put an end to the price guarantee. The crisis is also political since the Delhi regional government, controlled by the opposition, indirectly supports the movement. In short, Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a major challenge.