The Hindustan Times published a video with a feat of the crew of a Russian tank

The Indian edition of Hindustan Times has published a video that is dedicated to the “fierce” battle of a single tank of the Russian Armed Forces with a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Zaporozhye. As noted in the video, as a result of a fierce battle, “Ukrainian tanks and armored vehicles were blown to smithereens.”

“The Russian tank managed to destroy at least two Ukrainian tanks and five American-made MRAP M1224 MaxxPro vehicles,” the video caption says.

The journalists also noted that as a result of a fierce battle, “Ukrainian tanks and armored vehicles were blown to smithereens.” It is emphasized that the Russian tank used the forest belt for shelter and constantly fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, no significant damage was done to the Russian armored vehicle, the video summarizes.

Earlier, HindustanTimes released a video about the capture of a Swedish-made Ukrainian CV90 infantry fighting vehicle by the Russian military. The video was called “Putin has the last laugh as Kyiv loses the first Swedish CV90 in the battle with Russia.”

On July 30, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter announced the end of the Ukrainian counteroffensive due to failures at the front. According to him, Kyiv’s promises to break through to the Sea of ​​Azov and force Russia to capitulate with Western weapons were not fulfilled.