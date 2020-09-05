Highlights: Corona cases in India cross 40 lakh, 10 lakh patients increased in just 13 days

More than 87,800 new cases were reported in 24 hours, the highest number ever

Brazil had 4 million corona patients in 75 days while in the US it took 86 days

new Delhi

On Friday, Corona cases in India crossed 40 million. It is worrying that it took just 13 days for the figure of 30 lakh to 40 lakh. In the last 24 hours, more than 87,800 new cases were reported, which is the highest ever. For three consecutive days, there has been a tremendous jump in new cases of corona.

India is the third country with 4 million corona cases after the US and Brazil. Talking about the speed of corona, it took 168 days to cross the 10 lakh mark from the first case of corona in India, but after that it took only 50 days to cross the 20, 30 and then 40 lakh mark. Compared to other countries, Brazil had 4 million patients in 75 days while in the US it took 86 days.

1 million patients increased in 13 days

The speed of corona in India is constantly increasing. It took 13 days to increase from 30 lakh to 40 lakh i.e. 10 lakh patients. Earlier, it took 16 days to increase to 10 lakh.

Death rate lower than other countries

It is a matter of relief that the death rate of corona in India is much lower than the rest of the countries. So far 69,552 patients have died due to pandemic in India with 40 lakh corona cases. More than 1.4 lakh people had died in the US with a population of 4 million patients while in Brazil more than 1.2 lakh people had lost their lives.

Maximum number of cases in a day in Maharashtra

On Friday, 87,852 new cases were recorded in India. Of these, 19,218 cases of infection came from Maharashtra. At the same time, 1,062 people have died in India from Corona in the last 24 hours. More than 1,000 people have died of corona in India for the fourth consecutive day.

Maharashtra saw 19,218 new cases on Friday, the highest number of cases in a day. Even in Mumbai, record cases have been reported everyday for the past one week. There were 1,929 cases in Mumbai on Friday. Earlier on June 27, Mumbai had the highest number of 2,077 cases.

More than 10,000 cases in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, 10,776 new Corona cases were reported on Friday while 76 people died. So far, a total of 4,276 people have died here, while a total of 4,76,506 cases have been passed.

Corona shadow on children in Madhya Pradesh

There is a dangerous trend in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. Corona infection is spreading rapidly in children below 12 years of age. On July 20, 398 children were infected and on September 1, 1,158 children have been affected by Corona.