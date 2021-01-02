new Delhi: The number of people infected with the new corona strain in India has increased to 33. Four people who returned to Gujarat from Britain have been found infected with the new strain of Corona. The samples of these four people were sent to the Virology Lab of Pune. Currently, results of 15 samples are pending and will result in about six days.

Gujarat Health Secretary Jyanti Ravi said that contact tracing is also being done to those who came in contact with those who have been found infected. Those who came with them on a passenger flight are being isolated.

How many new strains have been confirmed so far?

NCDC Delhi – 8

NIMHANS BENGALURU-10

NIV Pune – 9

IGIB Delhi – 2

CCMB Hyderabad – 3

NIBMG Kalyani – 1

Flight service to Britain from India will start on January 6

Flight services from India to Britain will be restored from January 6, while the aircraft operations from here to that country will resume from January 8. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Saturday, “Restoration of flights between India and Britain: from India to Britain on January 6, 2021. From Britain to India on January 8, 2021. 30 flights will be operational every week. 15 by Indian aviation companies and by the same number of British companies. “He said,” This program will be valid till 23 January 2021. Further numbers will be considered after review. ”

Puri had announced on Friday that when flight services between India and Britain resumed on January 8, only 30 flights would be operated per week and the arrangement would continue till January 23. India suspended all passenger flights between the two countries from 23 December to 7 January after a new strain of Corona virus was introduced in Britain.

