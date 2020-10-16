Huge increase in life expectancy in the last three decades The Global Burden of Disease (GBD), published in the journal Lancet on Friday, studied more than 286 causes of death and 369 diseases etc. in more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. The study showed that life expectancy in India has increased over 10 years in the last three decades since 1990, but there is considerable disparity between states in these cases.

Know how much life expectancy has increased According to the study, life expectancy in India was 59.6 years in the year 1990, which increased to 70.8 years in 2019. In Kerala it is 77.3 years while in Uttar Pradesh it is 66.9 years.

Danger from high blood pressure after air pollution According to scientists, the third major dangerous factor after air pollution is high blood pressure which accounts for 10-20 percent of health losses in eight states of India.

Consumption of tobacco is also the cause of death In the year 2019, 12.3 lakh people have died due to consumption of tobacco. The study found that the biggest factors in health loss in India in the last 30 years are non-infectious diseases like heart disease, diabetes, COPD and seizures.

The top five risk factors for death in India include air pollution (responsible for approximately 16.7 lakh deaths), high blood pressure (14.7 lakh), tobacco use (12.3 lakh), poor diet (11.8 lakh) and high blood sugar (11.2). Are responsible for millions of deaths).