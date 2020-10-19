Open-air schools have sprung up in the suburbs of New Delhi to compensate for the closure of schools in India due to the coronavirus epidemic. (SEBASTIEN FARCIS / RADIO FRANCE)

The Covid-19 epidemic is far from being controlled in India, where there are more than 60,000 new cases per day. The contagion has slowed slightly in recent weeks, and the Indian authorities have therefore authorized the reopening of all shops and public transport, but not schools, which have been closed for seven months. 290 million students are therefore supposed to take courses on the internet, but the poorest cannot afford it.

In the eastern suburbs of New Delhi, individuals are trying to compensate but the sight is dismal. The modern megalopolis is expanding rapidly, and between two machines and metal beams, on a construction site for the aerial metro, several improvised schools have just been born. It is here, therefore, on a sandy wasteland, that some poor children find a semblance of education.

Volunteers have set up blackboards, a few chairs, and scramble to help them study. Among them is Rajat Patra, a 33-year-old engineer who works for an American company at night, and teaches here during the day. These regular classes are important because otherwise these children will not understand the lessons well, they will lose motivation and drop out of school. And since their parents are uneducated farmers, they will encourage them to work with them.

Schools, still closed due to the pandemic, theoretically offer online classes, usually once a day, for 40 minutes. 40 minutes a day is already not a lot when you are in second or terminal, but these poor children often cannot connect. They don’t have power at home and they have a bad internet connection.

Richer children also complain of technical problems in attending their private school. Their parents therefore pay them private lessons in addition to school, so as not to drop out. In both cases, we realize that the traditional school no longer ensures its mission in India during this pandemic.

The central government has in fact given permission for the federated states to start reopening from last Thursday, if they want to. But few of them have done so yet, because of fear of the spread of Covid-19. Only the large state of Uttar Pradesh and the smallest of Punjab will resume classes for students from second to final, this from Monday, October 19. Others EStates, like New Delhi, will make a decision after the major Hindu festivals at the end of the month.