In India, thousands of people who have contracted the “black mold” against the background of the coronavirus, doctors were forced to remove both or one eye. About 60 percent were subjected to such a procedure, that is, the majority of all those infected with mucormycosis. Reported by the Daily Star.

So, a patient named Anil Vankhead, after being discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, developed a headache and swollen right eye. His family took him to several doctors until one of them diagnosed the man with mucormycosis. The physician noted that the only treatment option is surgery to remove the sinuses and the right eye.

“If we do not remove all the contents, along with all the tissues, nerves and eyelids, the infection can enter the brain. At this stage, we will no longer be able to save them. [пациентов] life ”, – said the doctor Akshay Nair. At the initial stage, the disease manifests itself in a runny nose, mild numbness in the cheeks, puffy eyes, or headache, so those infected often postpone a visit to the doctor.

Earlier it was reported that in New Delhi, the number of patients with mucormycosis has increased dramatically. About 200 people are sick with it in the city. “Earlier in the year, there were 30-50 such cases reported, now the number has grown quite strongly,” explained Jain.

An outbreak of mucomycosis in coronavirus survivors was first recorded on May 9 by doctors in the Indian state of Gujarat. Journalists reported that more than 100 people have already become infected in the country. Two days earlier, it became known about 40 recorded cases of black mold: eight of them lost their sight.