new Delhi: The number of patients recovering from the corona virus in India has crossed the six million mark, while the epidemic has killed less than 1,000 patients for the eighth consecutive day. The number of active patients of Kovid-19 in the country has remained less than the figure of nine lakhs for three consecutive days.

At the same time, after the death of 918 more people in the country, the total death toll has increased to 1,08,334. The number of people recovering from Corona virus in India is increasing. At the same time, India holds the leading position in the world with maximum number of patients of Kovid-19 being infection free.

The ministry said that of the top five states where Kovid-19 has the maximum patients (61 percent of the total under-treated patients), more than half of the patients (54.3 percent) have recovered. According to the data updated at 8 am on the website of the ministry, the number of patients recovering from Kovid-19 in India increased to 60,77,976 in the last 24 hours. Thus, the infection-free rate is 86.17 percent.

At the same time, after the arrival of 74,383 new cases of infection, the total number of infected people has increased to 70,53,806. The ministry said that less than 1,000 patients have been dying for the last eight consecutive days.

According to statistics, there are 8,67,496 patients undergoing treatment in the country, which is 12.30 percent of the total cases. In the last 24 hours in the country, the highest number of cases have been reported in Kerala (more than 11,000). Maharashtra is followed by that.

Of the 918 people who died in the last 24 hours, 308 in Maharashtra, 102 in Karnataka, 67 in Tamil Nadu, 62 in West Bengal, 62 in Uttar Pradesh, 60 in Delhi, 39 in Chhattisgarh and 35 in Andhra Pradesh Death has occurred.

A total of 1,08,334 people have died due to infection in the country, of which 40,040 in Maharashtra, 10,187 in Tamil Nadu, 9,891 in Karnataka, 6,353 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,194 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,740 in Delhi, 5,563 in West Bengal. There are 3,798 deaths in Punjab and 3,775 in Gujarat.