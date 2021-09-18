Indian doctors for the day, September 17, vaccinated more than 22 million people against coronavirus, which became a new record in the history of the country. Data on this are given on website Ministry of Health of the Republic.

As noted “BBC” and India today, the reason was the desire of citizens and local authorities to thus celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister of the Republic Narendra Modi, who turned 71 years old. “This is a gift from health service workers and citizens to the prime minister,” said the country’s health minister, Mansukh Mandavia.

In response, Modi on his page in Twitter indicated that he was proud of his fellow citizens and considered it a great honor. “I express my gratitude to our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare professionals and all ordinary workers who have worked hard to make vaccinations a success,” Modi wrote.

The previous record for the number of vaccinated people in India was set on August 27 – 13 million people. In total, about 787 million people have received both doses of the vaccine in the country. Earlier it became known that Indian scientists plan to complete the development of a drug for vaccination of adolescents against coronavirus by October 2021.

We are talking about the drug ZyCov-D – the world’s first vaccine created using part of the genetic material of the coronavirus. The vaccine manufacturer Zydus Cadila has received permission to use it to immunize all citizens over 12 years of age.