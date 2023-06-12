Goa, India – My niece was only 4 years old when she walked up to my sister-in-law in a packed cinema in Mumbai and asked her for the first time about gang rape.

We were watching Bollywood’s latest blockbuster about vigilante justice, nationalist fervor and, of course, gang rape. Four male characters grabbed the hero’s sister and dragged her away.

“Where are they taking Didi?” my niece asked, using the Hindi word for “older sister”.

Didi’s gang rape took place off-screen, but it didn’t need to be shown. Girls in India get a sense of what men are capable of.

You may be wondering, “Why take a 4-year-old to see a movie like this?” But she can’t escape India’s rape culture; sexual terrorism is treated as the norm.

Society and government institutions often excuse and protect men from the consequences of their sexual violence. Women are blamed for being assaulted and are expected to sacrifice freedom and opportunity for their personal safety. This culture contaminates public life—in film and television; in the bedrooms, where female sexual consent is unknown; in the talk in the locker room where young people learn the language of rape. India’s favorite curses are about having sex with women without their consent.

It is the specific horror of gang rape that weighs heavily on the Indian women I know. You may have heard of the many gruesome cases of women being gang-raped, disemboweled, and left for dead. When an incident draws national attention, outrage erupts and women sometimes organize demonstrations, but they pass quickly. All Indian women are victims, each traumatized, angry, betrayed, exhausted.

In 2011, a woman was raped every 20 minutes in India, government data reveals. The pace accelerated to about every 16 minutes by 2021, when more than 31,000 rapes were reported, a 20 percent increase from the year before. In 2021, 2,200 gang rapes were reported to the police.

But those grotesque numbers tell only part of the story: 77 percent of Indian women who have experienced physical or sexual violence never tell anyone, a study finds. Rarely is anyone prosecuted.

Reports of violence against women in India have increased steadily over the decades, with some researchers citing a growing willingness of victims to report. Each violation desensitizes and prepares society to accept the next one, trivializing the evil.

Gang rape is used as a weapon, particularly against lower castes and Muslims. The first case that women my age remember was in 1980, when Phoolan Devi, a lower-caste teenager who had joined a criminal gang, said she was kidnapped and repeatedly raped by upper-caste attackers. She later returned with members of her gang and they killed 22 men, mostly from high castes. Her rape might never have made headlines without that bloody retribution.

Devi shed light on caste apartheid. Bilkis Bano’s ordeal highlighted the hatred that Indian institutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist, have for Muslim women.

In 2002, violence between Hindus and Muslims swept through the state of Gujarat. Bano, then 19 and pregnant, was gang-raped by a Hindu mob, who also killed 14 of her relatives, including her 3-year-old daughter. Critics accuse Modi – Gujarat’s top official at the time – of turning a blind eye to the riots. He hasn’t lost an election since.

Bano moved house repeatedly after the attack, for the safety of his family. Last August, 11 men who were sentenced to life in prison for raping her were released — on the recommendation of a review committee made up of members of Modi’s ruling party. After their release, right-wing Hindus greeted them with flower garlands.

The timing was suspect: Gujarat would hold major elections a few months later, and Modi’s party needed votes. A member of his party explained that the defendants, as high caste Brahmins, had “good” values ​​and should not be in prison. Men know these rules. They wrote the rule book. What’s scarier is that freeing rapists could very well generate votes.

Fear never leaves us. We go out in groups, take cover, carry pepper spray and GPS tracking devices, avoid public spaces after dark, and remind ourselves to yell “fire,” not “help,” if attacked. But we know that no amount of caution will guarantee our safety.

I don’t understand gang rape. Is it some medieval desire to dominate and humiliate? Do these men, with little power over others, need a burst of power for a few minutes?

What I do know is that other men share the blame, the countless brothers, fathers, sons, friends, neighbors and colleagues who have collectively created and sustain a system that exploits women.

I am not asking merely for equality. I want retribution. Reward. I want girls to be taught about Bano and Devi. I want monuments built in her honor. The release of the Bano rapists was due to the male refusal to acknowledge our trauma.

So we build monuments with words and our memories. We try to explain to the little ones, to start protecting them.

This is how the history of the defeated is recorded. That’s what it all comes down to: a struggle between forgetting and remembering.

By: intelligence/Vidya Krishnan