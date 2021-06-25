In Ahmedabad, a metropolis in western India, residents knew no better than that the summers could be scorching. Especially in the period before the monsoon, somewhere between the end of May and the beginning of June, when the dry, hot air from one day to the next became so humid that no shade offered protection. But luckily there was always the cool of the night.

“The evening is what we’ve all been waiting for,” says architect Rajan Rawal. “But nowadays the nights are hardly cooler than the day. It is now unbearable 24/7.” Over the past ten or fifteen years, Rawal has seen his city slowly creep towards the unlivable in the summer, with multiple heat waves that killed some 1,300 residents in 2010 alone. “The problem is that the pre-monsoon is now much longer. It used to be about fifteen days, now it’s about forty.”

rawal experiments at CEPT University in Ahmedabad with solutions that should make the city more resilient to heat waves that the human body simply cannot handle.

Painting roofs white costs little money. This is how houses heat up less quickly

“Dry heat is fairly easy to combat,” Rawal says. “By seeking shade or drinking a lot of water where your body cools down by perspiration. But when the humidity is very high, your body’s ability to fight the heat decreases drastically. Then you need techniques that regulate the humidity inside.” For example, the walls and roofs can be provided with a vapor barrier, a plastic layer that prevents moisture from drawing in from the outside.

But counteracting real heat stress will be extremely difficult, says the architect. “We need electricity for that.” For air conditioners, for example. But that requires energy – what the CO 2 emissions can increase. And not everyone has the money for it. “Ventilation is very important, which has now been shown again in this pandemic. But one of the most effective and affordable options is painting roofs with reflective paint. We call this a cool roof, because it absorbs less heat, which reduces the temperature inside. For 50 paise [een halve eurocent] per square meter you can already have a roof painted white.”

The local authorities in Ahmedabad have already started this, with the help of NGOs. In the wake of the heat wave in 2010, the city was the first to action plan to come. Risk areas have been mapped out and awareness campaigns are organized among residents and care providers.

It’s all about the buildings

That’s important, Rawal says. He would rather see authorities do something about the air conditioners that stick out of buildings like unwieldy beasts at walking height. Rawal: “They spew out heat that not only hits passers-by directly, but is also absorbed into the concrete surface. It also absorbs all the radiation from the sun.”

In the end, it’s all about the buildings, Rawal says. “If they don’t function properly, we become dependent on these kinds of systems. But when a building is designed in a way that provides comfort, it drastically reduces the need for air conditioners.” So more shade, smaller windows, cavity walls and cross ventilation.

Rawal and his colleagues from CEPT formulated a model specific to India to calculate ‘thermal comfort’: the temperature and humidity at which people feel comfortable. These were introduced in 2016 India’s Building Codes included, but compliance still leaves.

“The market is ready with the right materials, architects are ready with the right approach, there are policies that promote a reduction in energy demand. Now it is a matter of widespread adoption and enforcement,” Rawal said. It does not exclude heat stress, “but reducing the impact is a first step.”