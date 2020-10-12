The Taj Mahal reopened on Monday September 21, 2020 after six months of closure due to Covid-19. (PAWAN SHARMA / AFP)

In France, the Secretary of State for Tourism encouraged, Monday, October 12, the French to book their All Saints holidays to support a sector very affected by the Covid-19 crisis. How do other countries popular with foreign tourists manage to manage health and economic issues? Direction India, Austria and Tunisia.

The tourism crisis is hitting India hard, the second country in terms of number of Covid-19 cases, and where more than 70,000 new patients are recorded per day. The authorities are reopening the main monuments these days, but without foreign tourists the recovery is uncertain.

Deepak Chaudhary is a guide in Jodhpur, a magnificent medieval city in Rajasthan. He owns ten beautiful Jeeps from the 1960s which he used to take foreign tourists through the desert and into the villages of the Bishnois community. But that was before the health crisis. “Our last client came in February. And since then the jeeps have been waiting here, says the guide. And we’re not renovating them because it’s a big investment, and we don’t have any income. So we won’t be able to use them before 2021. ”

Regular international flights have not resumed in India and tourist visas are still not issued. For Deepak Chaudhary, this crisis is a family disaster, because he lives and runs his agency with his brother. “The whole family has been dependent on tourism since 2002. Our women also prepare meals for customers at home. “

We do not get any help from the government, and it becomes very difficult. We are no longer able to pay for our children’s school. Deepak Chaudhary indian tour guide

The tourism sector accounts for 7% of India’s GDP and 8% of jobs. It is therefore millions of people who, like Deepak, will be seriously affected if tourism does not resume in the coming months.

In Austria too, professionals in the tourism sector are worried about the approach of winter. The country is one of the most popular ski destinations in the world and professionals in the sector expect a particularly difficult season. The country had been rather spared by the first wave but it is currently seeing the number of coronavirus contaminations increase sharply, repeatedly exceeding the bar of 1,000 new daily cases in recent days. An important figure for a country of less than nine million inhabitants and which could dissuade the foreign tourists, usually very numerous, to come to ski in Austria this winter. Especially since the country must make people forget the failures of the first wave and in particular the Ischgl scandal. This station, nicknamed the Ibiza of the Alps, was, in February and March, the starting point for thousands of contaminations across Europe, the authorities being accused of having delayed closing the station for economic reasons.

To avoid a new scandal, the Austrian government has therefore announced a strict health protocol for this season. The measures include: the compulsory wearing of a mask in the cable cars, regular and free tests for ski instructors but also a strict restriction on “après-ski” evenings in the bars and restaurants of the resorts. The aim is obviously to reassure potential visitors because the winter season is vital for Austria, explains Ulrike Rauch-Keschmann, from the Ministry of Tourism: “Winter tourism represents a turnover of around 15 billion euros. This is of paramount importance for all regions of Austria. It is therefore essential that Austria has clear rules and that they are respected, it is a question of credibility. “ Skiing represents nearly 100,000 direct or indirect jobs in Austria.

Overwhelmed by the Covid-19 epidemic, Tunisia now regrets having reopened its borders this summer. The development is spectacular: the country went – in the spring – from the status of an exemplary nation to that of a country sinking into a health crisis. The number of daily cases in June could be counted on the fingers of one hand. Today, there are more than 1,000 positive cases per day for 11 million inhabitants. The hospitals are overwhelmed. Photos are circulating on social networks showing patients on the floor, who cannot even be offered a bed, in one of the largest hospitals in the country.

Tunisians say: “opening the borders at the end of June was criminal”. Criminal, because the government should never have given in to pressure from hoteliers and the Tunisian diaspora, in France in particular, who demanded the right to come and spend the summer in the country. The reopening of the borders was accompanied by a general relaxation. This summer, almost no one wore a mask in Tunisia. Faced with the deterioration of the health situation, the authorities recently took new measures. In particular, a curfew has been decreed in the largest cities, but there is no longer any question of closing the borders again.

Likewise, there is no question of returning to total containment. Yet this is what should be done, according to many doctors. We are taking measures, but too timid, they say. Why ? Because the new government, in place since September, ensures that the country simply can no longer afford general containment. The unemployment rate is about to cross the 20% mark and 40% of craft businesses have gone bankrupt. Tunisia had no choice but to take out a new emergency loan to the IMF to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic. The feeling of Tunisians is that the crisis has only just begun and that the state no longer has the means to face it.