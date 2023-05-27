Indian official drains dam for sunken smartphone

In India, government official Rajesh Vishwas has been suspended after he ordered the Herkatt Dam in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh to be drained for the sake of a sunken smartphone he dropped into the water while taking a selfie. About it informs BBC.

After local divers were unable to find the phone, the official paid for the delivery of a diesel pump. It took three days to pump out the water. According to Vishwas, this was necessary because the phone contained sensitive government data.

Vishwas said he received verbal permission to drain “some water into a nearby canal”. He added that he was assured of the benefits of the drain for farmers. Approximately two million liters of water were released from the dam, enough to irrigate six square kilometers of agricultural land.

The official refused to acknowledge the abuse of the position, saying that the water he drained was from the overflow section of the dam and “unfit for use.” But his actions drew criticism from politicians.

Earlier in India, a programmer working for an IT company in the Indian city of Gurgaon, Haryana, fell victim to fraud and lost his savings. A man received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. The post claimed that he could make money by liking YouTube videos. A programmer who wanted to earn some money became interested in the offer and immediately decided to answer it. The man confided in strangers and transferred them a total of 4.2 million rupees (four million rubles) from his bank account and that of his wife.